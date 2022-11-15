L-R: Mr Christian Onogba, Chief John Nani, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Chief Ighoyota Amori and Chief Patrick Fovie

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

DELTA State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 election, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has blamed the present economic hardship Nigerians are going through on the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Oborevwori who spoke in Ethiope East Local Government Area in continuation of the ward-to-ward campaign of the area, urged the people to reject APC in the 2023 general elections, lamenting that Nigerians were presently passing through untold hardship.

Insisting that all hands must be on deck to send the APC packing at the 2023 general polls, he said; “Nigerians are suffering today because of the ruling party, the APC. But now we have an opportunity to end these pains brought upon us by voting APC out in the 2023 general elections”.

On the Muslim/Muslim tickets, Rt. Hon. Oborevwori said; “Delta State is not in support of the Muslim/Muslim tickets of the APC, therefore our people should vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Atiku-Okowa will rescue our country, which has collapsed under the APC. Politics is not a do-or-die affair. God gives power. We are the winning team; you do not change a winning team. Please, vote for us, vote PDP all-the-way”.

The PDP Senatorial Candidate in Delta Central, Chief Ighoyota Amori, PDP House of Representatives Candidate in Ethiope Federal Constituency, Mrs Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, PDP Delta State House of Assembly Candidate in Ethiope West Constituency, in their separate remarks during the campaign, appealed to the people to vote for all PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Chief John Nani who also spoke, said; “the primaries have come and gone, therefore we must put it behind us and work together as one family in the interest of our party. Vote for all PDP candidates, it is the only party that can make our nation work again.”

Chairmen of Ward 2, Hon. Victor Orovwighose, Ward 1, Chief Enor Edekpo, Ward 5, Mr. Jeremiah Aghomi, Ward 6, Mr. Peter Ekpo, Ward 4, Mr. Gift Abonoko, and Ward 3, Chief William Nani who also spoke during the campaign, promised to work for the victory of the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

