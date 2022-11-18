John Alechenu, Abuja

The Obi-Datti Media Office has said the Labour Party is preparing to for an outright victory in the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in the 2023 general elections.

The Media Office said this in a statement in Abuja, on Friday.

It said it was responding to a clearly unsubstantiated view expressed by a former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose that he does not see Labour Party winning 25% in 24 states of the federation.

The Labour Party Campaign said, “Ordinarily, we would not have bordered to react to such subjective view not supported empirically but we feel such view is capable of sending the wrong message to the public if unexplained.

“LP presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and his Running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmad are not targeting 24 states for victory but the entire country meaning the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“We are well aware that making 25% of the votes cast in 24 states is the minimum requirement to win the Presidency, but LP is looking at the entire country since it’s flag bearer is a national person to be limited to any region.

“Ex-Governor Fayose is certainly living in the past by refusing to capture the political mood of the country which is beyond geopolitical, ethnic, regional, state and my turn interests.“

The Media Office further noted that Nigerian youths who are driving the Obidient Movement are spread and active in every state of the federation and their target is overwhelming and outright victory across board.

It further observed that it was possible that Mr. Fayose and people who reason the way he does are relying on the old order not knowing that the Take-back-Nigeria project is actually meant to dismantle and decimate the old order and install a new vibrant and progressive system.

The statement further read, “Mr. Fayose possibly due to political reason did not want to factor in the opinion polls conducted scientifically and professionally by three professional bodies, ANAP Foundation, Bloomberg and the Arewa Trust foundation all giving victory at the poll to LP’s Peter Obi.

“Since these scientifically proved polls were conducted few months ago, Peter Obi and his Obidient Movement have had their profiles ascending not declining meaning that victory in 2023 by Labour Party is being more enhanced.

“Finally, for purposes of emphasis, every indicator ahead of 2023 is showing clearly that Labour Party candidate is cruising to victory because his messages have sank with the people and has made the people’s decision to take back the country unanimous, total and unflinching.

“The train has left the station and we expect progressive minds like Fayose to join.“

