PDP Chairman, Delta North, Elder Moses Iduh (left); introducing the running mate to Delta Governorship Candidate in the 2023 general election in the state, Sir. Monday Onyeme (right), and other candidates for different elective positions: Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (2nd right) for Federal House of Representatives, the Candidate for Senate, Hon. Ned Nwoko( 2ndleft), during the PDP Campaign in Ward 6, Ibusa, Oshimili North on Monday

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta has assured that better fortunes awaited Nigerians when it would return to power in the country after the 2023 general elections.

Speaking at the ward-to-ward campaign in Wards 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Vice Chairman of the party in Delta North Senatorial District, Mr Moses Iduh, said Nigerians had suffered enough under the inept All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

He said that the party was hopeful of victory for its “Rescue Nigeria” mission and urged the people of Ibusa to vote out the APC and return all candidates of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Secretary to the State Government and Coordinator of the Oshimili North PDP Campaign Council, Chief Patrick Ukah, urged the people to vote all candidates of the party from Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa for President and Vice-President to Sheriff Oborevwori for Governor, Ned Nwoko for Senate, Ndudi Elumelu for House of Representatives and Frank Esenwah for House of Assembly.

Ukah said a vote for the PDP would sustain infrastructural and human capital development in the state and the area.

In their separate remarks, Chairman, Oshimili North Campaign Council, Princess Pat Ajudua; the Commissioner for Lands and Surveys, Chief Kate Onianwa and Chairman Oshimili North Local Government Council, Mr Innocent Esewezie, said the achievements of Governor Okowa in the last seven and half years had given PDP upper hand in the 2023 general elections.

They said that Ibusa had since 1999 been a stronghold of the PDP and emphasized that the feat would be redoubled in next year’s elections.

The rally was attended by Deputy Governorship Candidate, Chief Monday Onyeme; Senatorial Candidate, Prince Ned Nwoko; Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Chief Ndudi Elumelu; House of Assembly Candidate, Mr Frank Esenwah and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika among others.

RELATED NEWS