By Bashir Bello, KANO

One of the Bureau De Change Operators who was detained in custody for more than a year over alleged terrorism financing, Ghazali Yusuf Ibrahim, has been conferred with Peace Ambassador Award by the Arewa Students’ Union.

It was gathered that Ghazali, was later discharged and acquitted following a series of scrutiny and investigations by security agencies who found no case against them after spending over a year in custody.

Speaking on why the benefactor was chosen, the National President, Arewa Students’ Union, ASU, Zahraddeen Yahaya said that the awardee was selected on the basis of a discreet search to identify persons of outstanding leadership qualities who have distinguished themselves in service for the growth and development of humanity.

“It is highly gratifying to be associated in the midst with a peace setter, achievers per excellence, a goal getter, a free-hearted mind, an accommodative personality and a shoulder to lean on to all people around. He is honest, trustworthy, accountable, transparent, committed and devoted to his work for the realisation of the stipulated goals and objectives.

“This auspicious PLATE NUMBER is no doubt the product of your tireless and sheer sacrifice in rendering quality services to humanity and track record of concentration to duty. It is a mark of your strong will in ensuring stability and reliability,” Yahaya said.

On his part, the awardee, Ghazali Yusuf Ibrahim thanked the Almighty and the organizers who found him worthy of the award after wrongful accusation.

“What happened has happened and the truth has prevailed. We have now moved on and testimony of the good things we have been doing has started springing up.

“This award will not come at a better time than this for I see it as a way of being publicly exonerated from all the trying times we passed through,” Ibrahim said.

Recall that scores of the BDC operators were arrested last year and kept in detention but following Investigation and outcry by their families, some of them were recently released while others are still detained.

RELATED NEWS