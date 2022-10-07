Asake

By Adegboyega Adeleye

“Mr. Money with the vibe right now (right now)

Mr. Money with the vibe right now

Osaro, Orobosa (There is God, I am in God’s hands)”

In February 2022, Music executive/ Legendary rapper, Olamide Adedeji announced a young singer(Asake) to the world in what was tagged “Omo Ope”.

It was a glorious announcement with a hit song to the Afrobeats World. The upcoming artiste, Ololade Ahmed would then have a glorious run- an inexplicable, phenomenal, and stellar achievement in the history of Afrobeats.

Golden Run

In less than 7 months, Asake is truly “Omo Ope ” and more. He has a lot to be thankful for and

didn’t get here by luck, it’s a result of dedication and hard work. In the same year, Asake has

evolved from an upcoming artiste to being arguably the most loved and listened to artiste in

Nigeria.

The fast-rising superstar is hard to place in 2022 between Next Rated Artiste and Artiste of the

Year, I think he’s even both. I don’t envy the Headies Awards because an unprecedented run of consecutive hits and amazing features have made Asake endear to the listeners.

This is a golden run arguably close to or even better than Naira Marley’s hit-laden Marlian Movement of 2019.

His chart-topping debut album, Mr. Money With The Vibe’ launched on September 8, 2022, and in a few hours, it became the number-one album in Nigeria.

The album set a new record on Apple Music after becoming the African album with the most first-day streams as well as the most opening three-day streams. It also became the first album to have all its tracks occupy the first 12 spots on Apple Music Nigeria Top 100.

The first album to have 7 songs in the top ten positions in the history of TurnTable Charts(On the Chart week dated September 19th, 2022)

The album debuted at Number 66th on the Billboard 200 making it the highest-debuting Nigerian album on the chart.

‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ achieved a new peak after climbing up to the number 2 position on Billboard World Album Chart.

‘MMWTV’ peaked at No.1 on the UK Albums Chart and peaked at number one in 26 countries on Apple Music Album Chart including 6 European countries.

In Asake’s words, ‘Dem never see me coming’, Surely no one ever saw this coming

as the young singer is now Nigeria’s favourite and even loved by the foreign music audience.

Style

Asake is unique because his music style is hard to place. He infuses Amapiano, Fuji, Hip Hop, and other fusion in his music. He also uses praise singing, panegyrics, and Street Hop to create an upbeat chorus. He has adjusted to criticisms of being direct in his music tone as his album showed distinction and improvements.

Asake’s ability to recreate street slang and lingo like Trabaye, Omo Ope, Palazzo, and Sungba into euphoric beats is phenomenal.

His street lingo and Yoruba phrases still appeal to all music listening demographic from all over the world as the beat always comes with euphoria and ecstasy. Asake has formed a great bond with MagicSticks who is arguably the producer of the year as a result of the plethora of hit songs from the duo in 2022.

Fans can’t also stop gushing over the cinematic videos by ace director, TG Omori such as Sungba, Bandana, Terminator, and Joha.

Asake is loved on the streets as well and everywhere because of his vocal dexterity, upbeat/party-like chorus, and infusion of religious phrases in his music.

In ‘Dupe’ he sings about the essence of appreciating God and ‘shout hallelujah irrespective of life’s situation.

‘Dupe’ means to give thanks- Oremi o, dupe, yo kan e oh, Jowo, dupe, yo kan e oh

Shout “Halle”, ‘Cause you no get today no mean e too far

Asake also appeals to some fans who love the way he uses Yoruba dialectical chants as in ‘Terminator’ K’emi foh, ki’wo foh, K’ajo jokilijo, kilijo,

And fast-paced repetitions

Peperi, peperipe, ayy

Peperipe, peperipe-ipe-‘pe

Fofori, fofori-fo, oh Foforifo, foforifo-ifo-‘fo

The singer’s ability to make sense of rhymes in multiple languages is superb. Apart from the dance vibe he gives in ‘Joha’, he rhymes with words like Sh’owa, T’oba, Durella, Godzilla, Maradona, Coachella, Emmanuela, Waahala, Tropicana, marijuana, Joanna, and Ghana.

Peace Be Unto You (PBUY) reflects the theme of appreciation to God for his current success whilst preaching hard work and celebrating his fame.

He is dressed like a pastor in PBUY but showcases Muslim culture in the song title and chorus.

Asake also preaches the essence of hardwork with ‘Padi mi hustle lo, Kodigba ti nba ni ko buckle up’ rather than drinking and being idle ‘Gbogbo nkan ko na ma fin jogor joor joor’ – Jogor is a Yoruba slang that means ‘To be high or intoxicated with excessive alcohol’

He uses celestial words like Malaika and Sultana in Terminator, spoke Arabic in the first verse and appeared for confession in Bandana Video.

Awake used Sodiq a Muslim name on Organize and spoke white garment lingo in Ototo.

He is also renowned for thanking God for his music journey.

In Bandana, He sings: “And I thank the lord I dey go far”

Record Breaker

Fireboy DML fire-cracker single “Bandana” featuring Asake himself. maintained the top spot as the Biggest song in Nigeria for 7 weeks.

Asake put out the ticket for his first London show which was held on October 3rd and the ticket sold out in under 5 minutes.

This led Asake to put out another date for 15th December which sold out in minutes and led to the announcement of another 17th December show which also sold out in minutes. He has so far sold out three dates for the 5,000-capacity O2 Brixton Hall and a 4th date will see him sell out 20,000 tickets which is the size of the O2 Arena.

Asake is a record breaker, 5 of his songs emerged as the biggest song in Nigeria in 2022. His No. 1 records include ‘Omo Ope,’ ‘Sungba (Remix),’ ‘PBUY,’ ‘Bandana’ and ‘Terminator.

His debut EP ‘Ololade Asake’ launched him into mainstream fame and his debut album, Mr “Money With the Vibe” is currently topping charts locally and internationally.

The album received close to a million(991,500) streams in Nigeria within the first 24 hours of its release and recently debuted on the Billboard Albums Charts.

MMWTV is filled with hit singles and complemented by guest appearances from American rapper Russ and Nigerian Grammy-winning megastar Burna Boy.

The 12-track album includes the following hit tracks; ”Dull, Terminator, Organise, Peace Be Unto You, Dupe, Muse, Joha, Nzaza, Ototo, Reason Ft. Russ, Sunmomi, and Sungba (Remix) Ft. Burna Boy”.

The “Peace Be Unto You” Crooner is having a stellar year and surely the rave of the moment in music with hit songs like “Omo Ope” “Sungba” “Palazzo ft. Spinall” and many other hits including features with Afrobeats Legends, Olamide, and Burna Boy.

Asake’s “Terminator” which has a fast-tempo Amapiano-styled beat is currently one of the biggest songs in Nigeria.

Terminator recently set a new record for the biggest streams across all streaming platforms in a week; its 6.83 million streams in a week surpassed o the previous highest, ‘Bandana’ which tallied 4.48 million streams in its second week.

In the same week, Asake held three of the top four biggest weeks by any song in a week on Spotify Nigeria; “Terminator” at No. 1, “PALAZZO” by Spinall with 492,000 streams in its first week at No. 3 and “Peace Be Unto You” at No. 4 with 424,000 streams.

The Vibe

Ololade mi Asake is now Mr Money, the vibe everyone listens to.

In Sungba, he shows us why he’s truly the vibe and acknowledges the grace of God in his life.

“Mr. Money with the vibe right now (right now)

Mr. Money with the vibe right now

Osaro, Orobosa (There is God, I am in God’s hands)”

Asake is truly “Mr Money with the Vibe”, He rose to stardom after being signed to YBNL

Records by label boss Olamide in February 2022. His single ‘Mr Money’ solidified his place in

the industry but his break-out was really in February when the single, Omo Ope featuring

Olamide which heralded his signing was released.

Everyone could not stop gushing over the chorus master whose sonorous lines were distinctive

and complementary to the amazing rap of music legend, Olamide and the stellar beat from

MagicSticks.

Asake sang melodiously in what was indeed prophetic as the lines of the chorus now truly manifests for him.

“Won sope kin ma lo sule,

Moni mofe lo saye

Emi Ope Ope o

Kin sare lowo ni Gbagbe

Mr Money o se

Emi Omo Ope o”

Kin ma lo sule- He never relented or looked back, with hard work; Asake is now the rave of the

moment.

Sare(Run)- In few months, he’s now the man with the Money and the vibe everyone listens to.

Omo Ope- A son of Glory has a lot to be thankful for.

And then, everything changed for the superstar as the song enjoyed raves all over Nigeria and

internationally. It emerged as the biggest song in Nigeria and topped every charts for weeks, the

video also recorded a lot of views.

His debut EP with hit tracks like “Sungba, Trabaye, Baba God and Omo Ope” topped charts. He went on a golden run of hit tracks and his album is currently No.1 in Nigeria with raves from abroad also.

Legendary YBNL Boss, Olamide

Asake recently hailed Olamide for everything and for giving him a platform to showcase his

talent.

He tweeted, “One call from @Olamide and everything changed.”

Asake has joined the likes of Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Fireboy DML, Pheelz, Young John

among others who, through Olamide, made it to fame.

Bandana ft. his superstar label mate, Fireboy DML is one of the biggest Nigerian songs of 2022.

The immense support from Olamide’s YBNL Records and the affiliated Empire Music Recording/Distribution Deal has pushed the talented Asake’s music to both local and international listening communities.

Rave, How long?

Asake is renowned for his amazing vocal dexterity as well as the delivery of a feel-good vibe.

As far as Ololade Mr Money, Asake keeps working hard, the sky is surely the starting point for the music superstar who is the rave of the moment, the next rated, the best artiste of the year, and the vibe everyone wants to listen to.

Asake is truly Mr. Money with the vibe right now.

