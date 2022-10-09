Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI), Dr Adeleke Mamora said that all ongoing priority projects in the Ministry would be concluded before the end of the present administration.

The minister said this at an interview with journalists

Mamora said, ”as the team leader, together with officials of the ministry and directors-general of agencies and parastatals, we will ensure that priority projects are concluded.”

He listed some of the projects to include; the STI television, headquarters building, as well as some Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), which were signed and awaiting approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Mamora said, ”considering the short time left for the administration, when these projects are completed, we believe they will advance the policy direction of the ministry.

“When we came on board, we made it clear, in terms of agenda setting, what I call principle of 5Cs.

“Cooperation, collaboration, coordination, communication and cordiality, that this is what would form the basis of our engagement with ourselves and the agencies.

“We need that, so that we don’t have a situation where anyone as individual or agency, would be working in silos, because we need to be on the same page.”

The minister said there was a need for collaboration and team work, adding, ”this is essential in order to avoid duplication of roles which could slow down attainment of set goals.”

Mamora said that they had looked at what his predecessor had done in order to know which projects could be easily concluded.

”We are very conscious of the time constrain in terms of how much time do we have left in the life span of this administration.

“Our approach is to look at what we call the low hanging fruits that can give us quick wins, that’s also critical,” the minister said.

Mamora said, ”basically, what the ministry does naturally was to formulate policies, that implementation essentially rested with the agencies of the ministry.”

RELATED NEWS