Tinubu seeks senate confirmation of seven NMDPRA nominees

President Bola Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to screen and confirm seven nominees for appointment as executive directors and Secretary of the Board of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during plenary on Monday.

The President said the appointments were made in accordance with Section 41(2) and (3) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

Among the nominees listed for reappointment are Abiodun Adeniji as Executive Director, Finance and Accounts; Ogbugo Ukoha as Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure; and Dr Mustapha Lamorde as Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community.

The nominees for new appointments are Mobolaji Musa as Executive Director, Hydrocarbon Processing Plants, Installation and Partnership; Ms Ogechukwu Modie as Executive Director, Economic Regulation and Strategic Planning; and Said Abutali as Executive Director, Corporate Services and Administration.

Mrs Jumoke Gafar was nominated as Secretary of the Board and Legal Adviser.

Tinubu expressed hope that the Senate would consider and confirm the nominees expeditiously.

Following the presentation of the letter, Akpabio referred the request to the Senate Committees on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) and Petroleum Resources (Gas) for further legislative consideration.

The committees were directed to report back to the Senate within one week.