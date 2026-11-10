Ebola: 28 contacts under surveillance in Nigeria — NCDC

…No new confirmed case in 21 days as agency flags five disease threats

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has disclosed that 28 contacts linked to the country’s first imported case of Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Disease remain under surveillance, even as it warned of five other infectious disease threats.

The agency said no additional Ebola case had been confirmed 21 days after the first infection was detected, but investigations and surveillance of suspected cases were ongoing.

The NCDC Director-General, Dr Jide Idris, disclosed this in a national health security update on Monday, identifying dengue fever, chikungunya, diphtheria, cerebrospinal meningitis and Lassa fever as diseases requiring urgent attention as the dry and festive seasons approach.

Nigeria confirmed its first imported case of Bundibugyo Ebola Virus Disease on October 20, 2026, involving a traveller from Uganda.

Idris said 62 contacts had been identified, with 34 completing their mandatory 21-day monitoring period, while 28 remained under surveillance.

He explained that being identified as a contact did not mean an individual had contracted the virus, stressing that monitoring was necessary to detect symptoms early and ensure prompt intervention.

According to him, the response, coordinated with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Federal Capital Territory Administration, state authorities and development partners, remains focused on contact tracing, laboratory testing, infection prevention, safe clinical care and surveillance at points of entry.

He urged healthcare workers in public and private facilities to remain vigilant, obtain patients’ travel and exposure histories, observe infection prevention measures and promptly report suspected cases.

“Anyone with symptoms after a possible exposure should avoid contact with others and call NCDC on 6232 for guidance before travelling to a health facility,” he said.

Beyond Ebola, Idris disclosed that dengue fever had been confirmed in Sokoto and Zamfara states, while chikungunya had been reported in Sokoto State.

He said the NCDC had deployed National Rapid Response Teams, including entomologists, to support affected states with case identification, laboratory investigations, clinical preparedness, community engagement and mosquito control.

Warning against the tendency to attribute every fever to malaria, Idris said dengue and chikungunya could also cause fever, headaches, body pains and joint pains.

“Not every fever is malaria,” he cautioned, advising Nigerians experiencing persistent fever, particularly when accompanied by rash, vomiting or severe joint pains, to seek medical assessment.

He identified severe abdominal pain, repeated vomiting, bleeding and difficulty breathing as warning signs requiring urgent medical attention, particularly where dengue infection was suspected.

On cerebrospinal meningitis, the NCDC boss said the approaching dry season increased the risk of infections in parts of the meningitis belt.

He urged states to strengthen disease surveillance, diagnostic capacity, clinical preparedness and vaccination responses where necessary.

Idris also described diphtheria as a continuing public health threat, particularly among children who had missed routine immunisation.

He called on parents and caregivers to verify their children’s vaccination status and seek guidance on missed doses.

On Lassa fever, he warned that Nigeria was entering the period when infections historically increased, urging state governments and healthcare facilities to strengthen surveillance, testing, treatment preparedness and infection prevention ahead of the seasonal peak.

He advised households to protect food from rodents, store food in covered containers and maintain clean surroundings.

With increased travel, concerts, religious gatherings and festivals expected during the festive season, Idris urged state authorities, event organisers and healthcare providers to make adequate medical, hygiene and disease-reporting arrangements.

He called on state governments to provide frontline health workers and response teams with adequate funding, equipment, logistics and operational support.

He also urged public and private healthcare facilities to report suspected infections promptly and protect their personnel.

Idris further advised Nigerians to seek medical attention early when unwell, protect themselves against mosquito and rodent bites, ensure their children were fully vaccinated, cooperate with public health teams and avoid spreading unverified information.

“Twenty-one days after confirmation of the imported Ebola case, our response remains active. We are also supporting states confronting dengue and chikungunya, sustaining attention to diphtheria, and preparing for meningitis and Lassa fever,” he said.

He added that Nigeria’s health security depended not only on responding to outbreaks but also on early detection, disease prevention and preparedness. “Early detection saves lives. Preparedness protects communities. Everyone has a role,” he said.