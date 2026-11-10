Full list: US places 11 African countries on ‘Do Not Travel’ list

The United States Department of State has placed 11 African countries under its highest travel advisory category, Level 4: Do Not Travel, warning American citizens against visiting the destinations because of serious security threats and the government’s limited ability to provide emergency assistance.

The African countries are Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Libya, Mali, Niger, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda.

The warning forms part of a wider advisory covering 23 countries across the world, announced by the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs on Monday, November 9, 2026.

In a statement explaining the classification, the department said: “Level 4 means DO NOT TRAVEL. We assign Level 4 based on local conditions and/or our limited ability to help Americans there. These places are dangerous. Do not go for ANY reason.”

The African countries on the list face varying security challenges, including terrorism, armed conflicts, kidnapping, political instability, violent crime and civil unrest.

Countries affected

Burkina Faso and Mali continue to face security challenges linked to armed groups and extremist violence, particularly across parts of the Sahel region. Niger and Chad also face threats associated with militant groups operating across the region, alongside political and security instability.

The Central African Republic has experienced prolonged insecurity involving armed groups and clashes, while the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues to grapple with conflict in its eastern regions, where armed groups have displaced communities and threatened civilian safety.

In the Horn of Africa, Somalia remains affected by militant attacks, particularly those linked to the Al-Shabaab insurgency, alongside kidnapping and other security threats.

Sudan remains one of the continent’s major conflict hotspots following the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which began in April 2023. The conflict has triggered mass displacement, widespread destruction and a severe humanitarian crisis.

Neighbouring South Sudan also faces insecurity, armed violence, political tensions and humanitarian challenges, despite gaining independence in 2011.

Libya continues to experience political divisions and security instability, with rival authorities and armed groups maintaining influence in different parts of the country.

Uganda’s inclusion reflects concerns highlighted by Washington over terrorism, crime, civil unrest and health-related risks.

What the warning means

The Level 4 classification is the highest of the US government’s four-tier travel advisory system.

Level 1 advises Americans to exercise normal precautions, while Level 2 recommends increased caution. Level 3 urges travellers to reconsider their plans because of serious safety concerns.

Level 4 advises against all travel to the affected destinations.

The warning does not amount to a travel ban on citizens of the listed countries. Rather, it is directed at American nationals and reflects the US government’s assessment of the risks they could encounter.

The department also considers its ability to provide consular assistance during emergencies when assigning travel advisory levels.

American citizens already in the affected countries are generally advised to consider leaving when it is safe to do so.

Nigeria is not among the 11 African countries on the Level 4 list. However, the country remains under the US Level 3: Reconsider Travel advisory, reflecting concerns about terrorism, crime, kidnapping, civil unrest and health-related risks.

Vanguard News