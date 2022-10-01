Fast rising Nigerian singer Oluwagbemiga Adisa Jegede better known as Taylor Prah has officially ventured into the music industry business with the release of his debut Extended Play (EP) titled First Impression.



The 10-traacks EP drops today, October 1 on all streaming platforms.

Speaking to Vanguard on the inspiration behind the music project, Taylor Prah said, “I started doing music from the street. I was combining it with fashion designing for my daily income, but I really knew music had been with me from the tender age of 12. This is actually my first music project, that’s why the title is first impression and I have been compiling this for a very long time, since 2014/2015. My music background started with a group of 3. We did a lot together but had to part ways because we actually not from the same mother and we had a different call.”

On why he picked October 1 as his release date, the young vibrant artist said,

“I chose October 1st because it is a break of freedom. I am actually telling people that I am now free to do my Music. I have fully left my fashion designing business to fully face my passion for music. I literally wrote all my songs except for track 7 which my Brother from Georgia US paid to featured me. He wrote it but asked me to fix it on My EP. It’s under his permission,” he stated.

RELATED NEWS