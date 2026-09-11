FIFA rejects Morocco claim over 2030 World Cup final

A picture shows the FIFA logo during a press conference held by the president of the football’s governing body at the FIFA Executive Football Summit on February 15, 2019 in Istanbul. EU sports chief on July 29, 2026 hit out at FIFA’s plans to sell a stake in its competitions including the World Cup, warning international football’s governing body: “Hands off our game.” (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)

FIFA said on Friday that a decision on the venue for the 2030 World Cup final would be made “in due course”, after Moroccan football federation president Fouzi Lekjaa said the showpiece match would be staged in Morocco.

Morocco, Spain and Portugal are co-hosting the 2030 tournament and have already begun competing for the right to stage the final, with Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu and a planned 115,000-seat stadium in Benslimane, near Casablanca, viewed as the leading contenders.

Lekjaa said on Wednesday that the final would take place in Morocco.

“Benslimane province will host the World Cup final. Whether some people like it or not,” Lekjaa said during a public meeting in the region, according to video published by local media.

However, FIFA said no decision had yet been taken.

“As communicated on 5 August 2026, a decision will be made by FIFA in due course,” a FIFA spokesperson told AFP on Friday.

The comments prompted reaction in Spain, where Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho backed the Santiago Bernabeu as the ideal venue for the final.

“I would like the final to be in Lisbon, but I’m already happy that a country like ours will have at least one match (at the World Cup),” the Portuguese coach told reporters on Friday.

“If you can play in a legendary, historic stadium, where some of the greatest players in history have played, the stadium of the most important club in the history of football, then I think it should be here,” Mourinho said, referring to the Bernabeu.

“If I were Benfica’s coach, I would tell you exactly the same thing.”

AFP