FIFA bans ex-Maldives FA chief for misusing COVID funds

(Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

FIFA has banned former Football Association of Maldives (FAM) President Bassam Adeel Jaleel for life from all football-related activities for misusing COVID-19 relief funds for his personal benefit.

According to Reuters, FIFA also fined Jaleel one million Swiss francs ($1.23 million) after finding him responsible for the misuse of funds.

Jaleel had previously been provisionally suspended while FIFA investigated allegations of money laundering, embezzlement and corruption.

Local media reported that Jaleel is currently serving prison sentences totalling 32 years for depositing FIFA funds into his personal account and using money from FIFA’s COVID-19 Relief Plan to purchase an apartment.

Maldives news outlet Sun Online reported that Jaleel was transferred to house arrest last month on the recommendation of a medical board. He had previously been moved to house arrest in March but was returned to prison following public backlash.

FIFA also banned the FAM’s former director of finance and administration, Mohamed Ageel, for 10 years.

Ageel was fined 100,000 Swiss francs for facilitating and concealing the misuse of FIFA funds, using falsified documentation and failing to cooperate with FIFA’s independent Ethics Committee.

FIFA announced another lifetime ban for former Montserrat Football Association (MFA) President Vincent Cassell.

Cassell was fined one million Swiss francs for abuse of position, systemic conflicts of interest, misuse of FIFA and MFA funds, and conduct affecting the physical and mental integrity of MFA staff.

The MFA’s former General Secretary, Tandica Hughes, was also banned for 15 years and fined 150,000 Swiss francs for personally benefiting from and facilitating improper transactions involving FIFA and MFA resources.

Reuters said it has contacted both the Maldives and Montserrat football associations for comment.