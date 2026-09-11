Plateau schools reopen Sept 14 as govt steps up diphtheria measures

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang

By Golok Nanmwa

Plateau State Government has directed the reopening of all public and private primary and secondary schools across the state from Monday, September 14, 2026, following precautionary measures introduced to contain the reported cases of suspected diphtheria infection.

The government said the resumption followed the temporary closure of schools on September 7 as part of efforts to assess the diphtheria situation and strengthen surveillance and response mechanisms in affected and potentially affected communities.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Rt. Hon. Joyce Lohya Ramnap, on Friday, the government said, “Following the implementation of precautionary and public health measures to contain the reported cases of suspected Diphtheria infection in some parts of the State, the Plateau State Government has directed the resumption of academic activities in all public and private primary and secondary schools across the state with effect from Monday, September 14, 2026.”

The government said, “The decision is taken in line with the administration’s commitment to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of pupils, students, teachers and other members of the school community while ensuring continuity in the education sector.”

It explained that, “The temporary closure of schools, which took effect on September 7, 2026, was a preventive measure designed to provide health authorities with the opportunity to assess the situation and strengthen surveillance and response mechanisms in affected and potentially affected communities.”

The government assured parents, guardians, school proprietors and administrators that “appropriate health measures are being put in place to combat the disease and minimise the risk of transmission as schools reopen.”

It directed that “all school authorities are expected to have basic precautionary measures, maintain a clean and hygienic learning environment,” adding that “teachers and school management are encouraged to remain vigilant for symptoms or signs suggestive of Diphtheria and promptly alert the appropriate health authorities.”

The government further said, “Parents and guardians are equally urged to take personal hygiene seriously, including regular handwashing, maintaining clean surroundings, avoiding unnecessary close contact with persons showing suspicious symptoms, and seeking medical attention promptly whenever a child or any member of the household develops concerning symptoms.”

It stressed that “any suspected or identified case should be taken immediately to the nearest health centre or appropriate health facility for proper assessment and management.”

The government also advised that “members of the public are advised against self-medication or concealing suspected cases, as early detection and appropriate treatment remain critical to preventing further spread.”

It urged parents, guardians, school proprietors, teachers and students to “support the government’s efforts by adhering to all health advisories and ensuring that the resumption of academic activities is accompanied by responsible health practices.”