….condoles with the family

John Alechenu, Abuja

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has expressed shock at the news of the death of one of his predecessors, Prince Vincent Ogbulafor.

Secondus described Ogbulafor, a former PDP National Chairman as a great patriot who made significant contributions to the development of democracy in Nigeria through his selfless service to the PDP and the nation.

Secondus described the late Ogbolafor as an outstanding public servant being a member of the cabinet of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration where he also made enormous impact as a federal Minister.

This was contained in a statement from his media office. Secondus equally said Prince Ogbulafor’s wise counsel would be greatly missed especially at this time of electioneering.

Secondus praised God for the good life Ogbolafor lived while on earth and prayed for his eternal repose.

The Technical Adviser to the PDP Presidential Campaign Council condoled with the immediate family of Prince Ogbulafor, the PDP family and urged them to take solace in the good life he lived.

RELATED NEWS