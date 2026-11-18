Ex-Benue governor Suswam

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday declared former Governor of Benue, Gabriel Suswam, as the valid candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 Benue North East senatorial election.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a judgment, agreed with the argument of the ex-governor that he was unlawfully substituted by the party, having won the majority of the valid votes cast.

Justice Ekwo held that the substitution was not in synch with the provisions of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution (as amended), including the APC’s Constitution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Suswam had, in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1470/2026, prayed the court to recognise him as the validly elected candidate of the APC for the senatorial district.

The former governor joined the APC, incumbent Sen. Emmanuel Udenbe and INEC as defendants in the suit.

At the last proceedings, counsel to INEC, Anthony Malik, SAN, told the court that documents relating to the conduct of the primary indicated that Suswam won the exercise.

Malik urged the court to determine the dispute in accordance with the result of the primary election, maintaining that the electoral body had placed before the court its report on the exercise, as well as the result.

He consequently asked the court to uphold the outcome showing Suswam as the winner of the primary.

Suswam’s counsel, Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, also urged the court to grant the reliefs sought by his client.

Okutepa asked the court to reject the preliminary objections raised against the suit by the APC and Udenbe, arguing that the objections lacked merit.

However, counsel to the APC, A. G. Yirvoms, asked the court to uphold the party’s preliminary objection and dismiss Suswam’s case.

Suswam is challenging the decision of the APC to hand its Benue North East senatorial ticket to Udenbe despite his claim that he won the party’s primary election. (NAN)