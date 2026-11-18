US President Donald Trump (L) salutes as he stands with China’s President Xi Jinping (R) after arriving at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, in China’s southern Guangdong Province, on November 18, 2026. Photo by Kevin Frayer / POOL / AFP.

Chinese President Xi Jinping personally greeted Donald Trump at the airport as the US leader arrived Wednesday ahead of a trilateral meeting in Shenzhen that will also include Russia’s Vladimir Putin, AFP footage showed.

After descending from Air Force One, Trump saluted as he stood alongside Xi on a red carpet lined with people waving colourful pom-poms and brandishing Chinese and American national flags, before the two leaders shook hands.

Putin on war sanctions

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin called Western sanctions on Russia a failure on Wednesday and met with his counterpart Xi Jinping in China ahead of their historic summit with US leader Donald Trump.

Thursday’s trilateral has triggered fears that the three powerful men could make decisions on the fate of Ukraine over the heads of Kyiv and Europe, and seek to carve up the world into 21st-century spheres of influence.

Washington had signalled that Ukraine – something Xi vehemently sees as not China’s problem – was not expected to be addressed, before Trump said that it would.

Putin, who met with Xi on Wednesday in China’s Shenzhen, was defiant on his war in Ukraine ahead of the three-man summit as he slammed Western sanctions provoked by the 2022 invasion.

“We see such examples in the failed attempts to isolate our country, Russia, which has faced an unprecedented sanctions pressure,” Putin said.

After meeting the Russian leader, Xi urged closer ties with Moscow, saying the nations should “leverage the mechanisms for exchanges between the two countries’ governments, legislative bodies, militaries and political parties”.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, also in Shenzhen, said that sanctions on Russia “are going to continue to increase as long as this (Ukraine) war goes on.”

Also up for discussion in Thursday’s trilateral meeting are the Iran war and nuclear disarmament, according to Washington, after a US-Russia bilateral treaty on atomic weapons expired in February.

Beijing has long maintained that the US and Russia should reduce their giant nuclear arsenals before it agrees to talks on its smaller stockpile

Vanguard News