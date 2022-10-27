By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Thursday, presented Year 2023 Appropriation Bill of over N1.692 Trillion before members of the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

Recall that the governor, had on last year presented Year 2022 Appropriation Bill of over N1.388 trillion before members of the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The presentation of the 2023 appropriation bill, tagged: “Budget of Continuous Development,” held at Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja, was attended by a large crowd including dignitaries across the state.

Presenting the budget, Sanwo-Olu saidm, “This 2023 budget of Continuity will propel lagos into the next level.”

Details later…

RELATED NEWS