Nigerian record producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, known professionally as Don Jazzy has paid last respect at the final burial of his mother which was held in Lagos on Friday, October 7.

The CEO of Mavins record had announced the death of his mother in an Instagram post on Friday, July 23.

The series of events to bid farewell to the singer’s mother, Indian Picolo, who passed away in July 2022, started with a service of song that was held in her honour in Dublin, Ireland, followed by a befitting grand funeral as she was laid to rest in Lagos yesterday.

The event was well attended by troupes of Nigerian celebrities comprising music artistes, actresses, actors, comedians and his signees of Don Jazzy. Don Jazzy received an overwhelming show of love from friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, and other Nigerian stars were also present at the burial.

Veteran media personalities, Kenny Ogungbe, Ladipoe, Dayo Adeneye, Warri Pikin, alongside rapper Ladipoe among others were spotted in videos and pictures from the star-studded funeral ceremony.

The past few weeks have been challenging for top Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy, who lost his dearly beloved mother.

But, friends, family members and industry colleagues have showered an overwhelming amount of love on the top Mavin Record boss and this is also the case as he finally sends her off in style.

Dbanj, Timaya, other celebs also joined Don Jazzy on the dancefloor at his mother’s burial as they rained cash on him.

Celebrities shared photos and videos from the funeral ceremony that had popular names in the entertainment industry in attendance.

