Mavin chief Don Jazzy unveils Jonny Drille’s secret marriage 

Music maestro Don Jazzy, has unveil the secret marriage of his talented Protégé, Johnny Drille.

The Nigerian producer and talent manager announced that the beloved R&B artiste has been married to his partner for a year.

Don Jazzy made this revelation in a post on Instagram earlier Tuesday, as he shared a photo captured on the day of the couple’s wedding.

With all the amazing love songs that @johnnydrille has written, it’s only right that he bags one of the most amazing women I have met to share #Thebestpart of his life. I am so happy for both of you. May GOD continue to bless your union. Happy birthday again @rimouuune 🤍🐘 pic.twitter.com/DtHB4KcpvZ — ITS DON JAZZY AGAIN 🤍🐘 (@DONJAZZY) July 4, 2023

The picture showcased the radiant newlyweds, exuding happiness and love.

Drille had officially acknowledged his secret marriage in his latest music video for the song “The Best Part.”

The artiste took to social media to express his love and gratitude to his wife, Rima Tahini, who also happens to be the director of A&R at Mavin Global, the same record label Johnny Drille is signed under.

The confirmation came alongside a clip from the music video, which features Rima Tahini as the female lead and includes pictures from their previously concealed wedding ceremony.

Johnny Drille stated, “You complete me @rimouuune, thank you for loving me,” leaving no doubt about the deep bond they share.

Don Jazzy lauded Drille’s incredible talent in crafting soulful and beautiful love songs that have captivated audiences worldwide.

He said, “With all the amazing love songs that @johnnydrille has written, it’s only right that he bags one of the most amazing women I have met to share #Thebestpart of his life.”

The revelation of their marriage surprised fans and followers who had been speculating about Drille’s relationship status for a year.

Previous rumors had suggested a romantic involvement with Tomi Ojo, but it turns out those assumptions were completely off the mark.

Months ago, Rima Tahini commemorated their one-year anniversary by posting a video from their wedding on Instagram.

However, she did not disclose her spouse’s identity at the time, keeping their relationship private. Now, with the release of the music video for “The Best Part,” fans have been granted an intimate glimpse into the couple’s love story.

The song itself showcases Drille’s heartfelt lyrics as he sings, “It’s been one hell of a ride doing life with you. Thankful for you and I, we found a way right through.”

The emotional track serves as a tribute to their journey together, and fans have embraced it with open arms.

Meanwhile, as the news of their marriage spreads, fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with messages of congratulations, celebrating the union of Drille and Tahini.

@Oludeewon tweeted, “Johnny Drille got married more than a year ago. We just dey know today. Smart guy.”

@lowhis tweeted, “Johnny Drille is married and just celebrated one year anniversary and it’s not trending here? Energyyyyyyy.”

@Deputyzaddy tweeted, “I think we need to respect Johnny drille and his wife’s Circle of friends. Any of your secret is safe with them cos how can you keep this a secret for over the years and chest no Dey pain you. Ah.”