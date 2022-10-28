By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian record producer, Michael Collins Ajereh better known as Don Jazzy has revealed the date for the Mavin all-star album.

Don Jazzy made this know on his Instagram page on Thursday, alongside a photo of the Mavin stars Crayon, Rema, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, DJ Big N, Bayanni, Boy Spyce, Magixx, and Johnny Drille.

The CEO of Mavin Records claimed their new single and album will be released on the 2nd of November, while the Mavin all-star concert has been scheduled for the 16th of December.

The album features, Rema, Ayra Starr, Crayon, Johnny Drille, Ladipoe, and the newbies Magixx, Bayanni, and Boyspyce.

The new single dropping 2nd of November will be a follow-up to the label’s mega-hit track titled, “OVERDOSE“

He wrote, “It’s more fun when it’s with family. Excited to announce the Mavin at 10 special, curated specially for our fans.

“New Single- 2nd November.

“Mavin all star Album- 2nd December.

“Mavin all star concert w/ @livespotx – 16th December.”

Recall, the last all-star album, released in 2012 was with Don Jazzy’s formal team members which featured Tiwa Savage, Dr Sid, Korede Bello, D’Prince, Dija, and Reekado Banks.

