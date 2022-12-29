By Ada Osadebe

Nigerians on social media have reacted to a video of Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko taking custody of her gateman’s little girl.

Destiny made this known on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

She noted that the Hausa girl she had just adopted won’t be wild, rude, disrespectful, ungrateful and a backbiter. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destiny Etiko (@destinyetikoofficial)

A wide range of Nigerians criticised her for making the statement to drag her legally-adopted daughter, Chinenye Eucharia,

adaobi_amadi said, “I don’t know if this is about the other girl…But as someone who has been teaching in secondary school for almost a decade, I can tell you that, sometimes teenagers tend to ‘grow wings’ and start thinking they’ve seen it all.

“Give it a couple of years, they’ll grow older and life will teach them, so they’ll come back. I say this from a depth of experience.

constance_djeukeu said, “Yes she won’t because you will train her your own way which you think is good equally the child’s parents too have a vital role to play. if they are loyal to you there is a high possibility that she will and vice versa.

r___marie said, “Sorry to hear this. Mistakes happen, she might have flipped on a bad day, teenager get mood swings. Also, you mentioned something about back biting, sometimes people can lie to destroy relationships, I don’t think everyone was happy to see you both together.

“From the look of things your daughter loved and appreciated you. Let love win, even married couples fight here and there but that doesn’t always lead to divorce. My prayer for you both is to reunite.

rose_splashy said, “Madam rest, you’re doing everything possible for people to hate this girl. you helped someone doesn’t mean you’ll always command them to do things the way you want. And when they try to tell you they’ve their own mind to decide una go tag am disrespectful.

“The little girl is still following you, your pictures and videos together with her are still on her page but you don run unfollow her, calling her names so people will hater and not help her anymore. That’s so wrong of you. You’re always having issues with your co actresses, now na little girl.

samuelamuche said, “I don’t like judging people mami destiny , what if she was your daughter will you throw her away …I.believe nenye will still grow up.