The founder of iGroup Nigeria Canada, Adodo Eddy Osaman, fondly referred to as Eddy Osaman, has said its firm is dedicated to helping Nigerians in bridging the gap in the educational sector.

Speaking to newsmen,Osaman said thousands of Nigerian youths travel abroad to seek quality education. However, they encounter challenges due to not knowing what they need to do or the documents required of them.

According to him, to make it easy for Nigerians who envisage relocating to Canada, he wrote two books: 13 Reasons For The Law And Canada Express Entry Bible: A Compendium to Canada’s Express Entry and Life in Canada.

“The reason I decided to go public is not for game or any personal gain. But simply because I want to help other Nigerians, especially the youths, in choosing the right paths for themselves, especially when it comes to moving abroad – either for work, studies or immigration. Though I run a business, I am doing this for free because I have seen many people following wrong paths and many have fallen victim to fraudsters. This sickens me a lot,” he said in a recent interview.

“Most times, I come across people with different visa predicaments. Some will tell me stuff like: ‘I want to study and work abroad, but I don’t know which pathway to take, ‘I want to study abroad with my family. How can I find a cheaper route?’; ‘I am preparing for my visa. I don’t know which documents I would need or ‘My visa was denied. I am scared of reapplying”, added Adodo Eddy Osaman.

“If you find yourself in any of these situations, what you need is to have a deep conversation with someone who truly cares about your welfare. Someone who was once in your shoes but succeeded, not someone who sees you as an opportunity to make some money”.

RELATED NEWS