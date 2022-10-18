By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed confidence that its governorship candidate, Dr Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, will defeat the incumbent state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the 2023 governorship poll in the state.

PDP made the remarks in reaction to the “purported” endorsement of Sanwo-Ola for second term by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State during his visit to Lagos State on Tuesday.

The party in a statement by his Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, said he would have expressed disappointment if Wike had attended any event with a speaking role without his usual “rant of a drowning man who will clutch at straw.”

“I only wonder how Governor Wike, who didn’t support Jandor and at the same time, couldn’t stop him from picking the party ticket in Lagos despite his supposed might within the PDP, would apportion to himself the decision of generality of Lagosians in the forthcoming election.

“While we won’t but acknowledge Governor Wike’s developmental strides in Rivers State which has within used influx of other state chief executives including Sanwo-Olu for commissioning, it is worrisome that Governor Wike will call Sanwo-Olu a performer without asking how many times he has invited anyone to Lagos for the commission even ordinary borehole in his almost four years in office as Governor.

“My dear Governor and Leader, we promise to render Sanwo-Olu jobless and send him to the club of you former Governors next year.

“Only God, who has seen Jandor and Lagos PDP this far, and the generality of Lagosians can determine his fate at the polls in 2023, not your endorsement.

“We will continue to sell our breath of fresh air agenda to Lagosians with the promise of a better tomorrow. Lagos needs a breath of fresh air.”