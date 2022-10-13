By Steve Oko

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has expressed joy over the discharge and acquittal of its Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in a press statement Thursday, said the judgment showed that some judges are still upright.

The statement read in part:”Yes, we are happy to hear that our leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU has been acquintated and discharge that is to show that some judges are good and know the law and understand that Nnamdi KANU did not commit crimes and his extraordinary renditioned was very illegal.”

IPOB said that Biafrans all over the world are celebrating the landmark judgement.

“Biafrans both home and abroad including our friends should rejoice because Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama has done it again. Biafra realisation is the next target and nothing will stop it IPOB from achieving Biafra freedom.”

The statement further read: “If you know you are criminal terrorising our people just run because you are going to meet your waterloo”.