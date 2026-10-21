Police arrest three suspects, recover gun in Jigawa

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By Muhammad Inuwa, Dutse

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested three suspected criminals and recovered a locally made pistol, ammunition and other weapons along the Nguru–Birniwa Road.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Lawan Shiisu Adam, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists.

He said operatives of Operation Salama arrested the suspects on October 14, 2026, at about 4:30 p.m. during a security patrol.

The suspects were identified as Bello Juli, 22; Abdullahi Yakubu, 30; and Bashir Muhammad, 25. All three are residents of Kyarana Settlement in Kiru Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to the police spokesperson, items recovered from the suspects included a locally fabricated pistol, three bullets, machetes, bows and arrows, and gunpowder.

Adam said the suspects had been charged to court following investigations by the State Criminal Investigation Department in Dutse.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Tijjani Murtala, commended the officers involved in the operation and urged personnel across the command to strengthen surveillance and intelligence gathering to combat criminal activities.

He also appealed to members of the public to support security agencies by providing timely information about suspicious individuals and activities in their communities.

The command assured residents of its continued commitment to maintaining peace and security across Jigawa State.