Otti to flag off Aba, Umuahia court complexes in November

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has announced plans to flag off the construction of ultra-modern court complexes in Aba and Umuahia in November.

Each complex, according to the governor, will have an auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,000.

Otti also announced plans to commission 15 additional court halls in phases, with 10 scheduled for commissioning after the current Legal Year programme and five before the end of the year. The remaining court hall is expected to be commissioned early next year.

The governor made the announcements on Tuesday during the 2026/2027 Legal Year Thanksgiving Service held at the Queen Elizabeth Chapel, Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia.

He said his administration was also working towards digitising processes across the executive, legislature and judiciary to improve efficiency and access to government services.

Speaking on the theme of the Legal Year, “The Bar, the Bench and the Administration of Justice: Strengthening the Courts that Bind,” Otti stressed the need for cooperation among the three arms of government while preserving their constitutional independence.

“The judiciary is a very important arm of government. There is no way the Executive or the legislature can work without the judiciary. But then, the lines are also very clear. And one thing you can be sure of with us is that we will always maintain those lines,” he said.

The governor congratulated members of the Bar and Bench on the commencement of the new Legal Year and commended their commitment to due process and the rule of law.

The Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Lilian Abai, commended the working relationship between the executive and the judiciary, describing it as “a cord worth strengthening.”

She disclosed that the state government had installed solar power systems at the High Courts in Umuahia and Aba.

Abai also said Otti signed three laws on October 19: the Abia State Administration of Criminal Justice Law, 2026; the Abia State Restorative Justice Law No. 8 of 2026; and the Abia State Criminal Law No. 7 of 2026.

She urged lawyers to protect the integrity of the judiciary and maintain a constructive relationship with the Bench.

Earlier, the Anglican Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Ibeabuchi, urged legal practitioners to discharge their duties with sincerity and accountability.

He encouraged them to emulate King Solomon’s quest for wisdom and understanding, noting that members of the public relied on the legal profession for protection against oppression.

The event was attended by dignitaries from the judiciary, government and other sectors.