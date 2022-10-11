By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Harry Okiri popularly called Harrysong has been arrested by the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos State on Tuesday morning.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin of the Lagos State Police Command confirmed the incident when reached by Vanguard via a phone call.

The Lagos PPRO said Harrysong’s arrest was in connection with a petition written by music executive, Soso Soberekon.

Recall Vanguard had earlier reported that Harrysong, in a talk show, tagged Soberekon as his enemy who attempted to assassinate him (Harrysong).

Reacting to the accusations, Soberekon, through his lawyers, sent a defamation notice to Harrysong, wherein he demanded for a retraction of the statement, an apology and N500,000,000 for compensation.

RELATED NEWS