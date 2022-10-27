The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday advised motorists to develop positive minds towards driving to avoid traffic offences, gridlocks and accidents.

FRSC Assistant Corps Commander Moses Odogiyon, the Zariagi Unit Commander, Kogi, gave the advice during the “Ember Month” campaign inauguration held at Kabba Junction, Lokoja.

Odogiyon said that the FRSC as a lead agency in traffic management in the country, introduced “Ember Months Flag off Campaign” with the mandate of educating the road users to strictly adhere to road traffic regulations during and after the yuletide period.

“The 2022 operation zero, which is the code name for the ember months special patrol, shows the expression of care for the lives of all the road users.

“The campaign is aimed at saving lives couple with the nature of our highways, which are riddled with potholes and dangerous bends.

“Enough is enough of wanton destruction of innocent lives due to reckless driving by some motorists during the yuletide.

“It is imperative to start the sensitisation as early as possible, so that people, who travel frequently to their respective towns and villages to meet their loved ones can get home safely,” he said.

The unit commander frowned at overloading, speeding, night journey, reckless driving, fatigue, use of bad wipers, mechanical deficient vehicles and use of expired tyres by motorists.

According to him, those critical offences are the root causes of road accidents and during the ember months, particularly during the yuletide.

He noted that at such celebration period, there was always the increase in human and vehicular movement and the struggle on the part of most people to travel to meet their loved ones.

“This is characterised by bad road usage and more trips on the part of commercial drivers to make more profit in preparation for the yuletide.

“Therefore, the campaign is a timely reminder to motorists that drinking and driving does not only constitute a threat to the life of the drunk driver, but also to the lives and property of all road users.

“FRSC is working and shall be working assiduously to ensure that there will be significant shift in the attitude of motorists this year especially during the yuletide, ” he said.

The campaign was spiced with free medical outreach to corps personnel, drivers and commutters on high blood pressure, malaria, typhoid fever, diabetes and other ailments.(NAN)

