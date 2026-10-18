Albanian students demand Rama’s resignation

Students in Albania have joined anti-government demonstrations demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama over poor university conditions, high tuition fees and inadequate support for young people, as protests in the capital, Tirana, entered their fifth day on Saturday.

Thousands of demonstrators clashed with police, who deployed rubber bullets, tear gas, pepper spray and water cannon to disperse the crowds.

Protesters reportedly threw stones, petrol bombs, metal objects and pyrotechnic devices at security operatives. Some also set cars and litter bins ablaze, using them as barricades to prevent police from advancing.

The clashes left parts of Tirana’s streets covered in thick smoke as security operatives moved to contain the unrest.

Albanian law permits police to use rubber bullets during protests only in extreme circumstances.

The country’s Health Ministry said nine protesters and four police officers received medical treatment on Saturday.

The Director of State Police, Skender Hita, said rubber bullets had been used in a limited manner.

“All the means used have been used in a limited manner and only certified equipment is used, which is allowed for such cases in European Union countries,” he said.

Hita said 167 people had been arrested during the five days of protests, while criminal proceedings had been initiated against 388 others.

He added that seven police officers had been suspended and were facing disciplinary investigations over allegations that they exceeded their authority.

According to Hita, 132 police officers, mainly in Tirana, had sustained injuries during the demonstrations. He urged those responsible for the violence to stop immediately.

The student-led demonstrations have expanded into a broader anti-government movement, with protesters also accusing the government of corruption and demanding greater accountability.

The protests initially began in May over plans to develop a luxury hotel in a coastal nature reserve in southern Albania. The project is linked to Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, and his wife, Ivanka Trump.

Critics have questioned the project’s transparency and raised concerns about its potential environmental impact.

The European Union, which Albania hopes to join, expressed concern over what it described as the “violent escalation” of demonstrations in Tirana.

In a statement, the EU delegation in Tirana said it had taken note of allegations of excessive police force against protesters and journalists. It called for a prompt investigation and urged all sides to de-escalate tensions.

The demonstrations have attracted large crowds in recent months, with protesters continuing to demand Rama’s resignation.

Rama, 62, has been Albania’s prime minister since 2013 and is serving his fourth consecutive term in office.