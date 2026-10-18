NAF Plane Crash: ‘Investigate our waters for hazardous substances, human remains’

*Igbokoda monarch writes Tinubu, seeks compensation

By Dayo Johnson, AKURE

The Olu of Igbokoda, Oba Afolabi Odidiomo, has petitioned President Bola Tinubu over the Nigerian Air Force aircraft crash in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, seeking an investigation into its environmental impact, public health safeguards and compensation for affected residents.

In the petition, submitted on behalf of the traditional council and residents of Igbokoda and neighbouring communities, the monarch also called for the recovery of the wreckage and any outstanding human remains, as well as the clean-up of areas confirmed to have been contaminated.

Oba Odidiomo expressed concern about the possibility of aviation fuel, lubricants and other hazardous substances leaking from the crashed aircraft, noting that any resulting contamination could pose risks to public health and livelihoods dependent on the waterways.

“Our people should not be left to speculate about the safety of their waters or bear the consequences of any damage arising from an incident involving a Federal Government aircraft,” he said.

The monarch urged the Federal Government to deploy environmental experts to investigate the crash site and surrounding waters to establish whether contamination had occurred and recommend appropriate remedial measures.

He noted that Igbokoda, the headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, is surrounded by creeks, rivers and wetlands that support fishing, fish processing, trading and other water-dependent activities.

According to him, concerns over the condition of the submerged wreckage and the possibility of fuel leakage had heightened anxiety in the community, making scientific investigations necessary to determine the actual impact.

“The actual extent of any contamination must be determined through proper investigation and scientific testing rather than assumption,” the petition stated.

He called for the collection and laboratory analysis of water and sediment samples from the crash site and other potentially affected locations, including an assessment of possible effects on aquatic life and fishing grounds.

He also requested that the findings and laboratory results be made available to affected communities, subject to legitimate operational and security considerations.

On public health, the traditional ruler urged relevant health and environmental agencies to assess potential risks and issue clear guidance on the use of affected waters and the consumption of fish and other aquatic products from the area.

He further called for medical assessments and treatment for residents with suspected exposure-related symptoms, alongside a channel for reporting health complaints.

On recovery operations, Oba Odidiomo requested updates on the location and condition of the remaining wreckage and efforts to recover any outstanding human remains.

He said the recovery of human remains should be handled with urgency and dignity while ensuring the safety of recovery teams and preserving relevant evidence.

Addressing the economic implications of the incident, the monarch urged the government to assess its impact on fishing and other water-dependent businesses, identify affected fishing grounds and document verified losses suffered by residents.

He said the assessment should cover affected equipment, property, fish stocks, income and incidental expenses.

“Where losses are established, we request an accessible process for receiving, assessing and determining claims for appropriate compensation, and consideration of interim relief where immediate hardship is demonstrated,” he said.

The monarch also called for a coordinated response involving the Nigerian Air Force, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Environment, the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Ondo State Emergency Management Agency, health authorities and Ilaje Local Government.

He urged the government to undertake a comprehensive clean-up and remediation exercise if contamination was confirmed, including pollution containment, safe wreckage recovery, restoration of affected sites and continued monitoring of water quality.

To improve communication, Oba Odidiomo requested the appointment of a liaison officer to facilitate engagement between government agencies and affected communities.

He noted that residents’ knowledge of the local waterways could assist recovery operations and other interventions.

The monarch said the petition was based on the state’s responsibility to protect and improve the environment and was not intended to prejudge the outcome of investigations or assign liability.

He requested formal acknowledgement of the petition, regular updates on recovery operations, information on the agencies responsible for outstanding tasks and a clear timetable for investigations and interventions.

He also requested a substantive written response within 30 days.

The petition was copied to the Chief of Air Staff, the Minister of Defence, the Minister of Environment, the Director-General of NESREA, the Director-General of NEMA, the Ondo State Governor, the Ondo State Commissioner for Environment, the Director-General of the Ondo State Emergency Management Agency and the Chairman of Ilaje Local Government.

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