Rishi Sunak, poised to become Britain’s next prime minister, told Conservative lawmakers on Monday his first priority was delivering economic stability, and then he would look to fulfill the party’s 2019 election promises, lawmaker Iain Duncan Smith said

Sunak, who became leader of the Conservatives on Monday, also told lawmakers that “every wing” of the party would be in his cabinet, according to a reporter from the Sun.

Details shortly…

RELATED NEWS