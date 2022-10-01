By Benjamin Njoku

US-based journalist and singer, Deba Uwadiae drops his 4th single, ‘Water’ today to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence Day.

This is coming after the release of his studio album, ‘Hallelujah Amen’, followed by three other hit singles, Ojomiloju, Mogberi and Imela.

As an icing on the cake, Uwadiae has promised to perform the new single on Nigeria’s 62nd independence anniversary in Columbus, Ohio.

“I look forward to performing ‘Water’ on Nigeria’s Independence Day in Columbus, Ohio,” he said. In Water, Deba Uwadiae employs the richness of Fela’s Afrobeat and Nigeria’s popular street lingo, Pidgin English in a “tell a story lyric format” to produce an easily relatable song.

Produced by Columbus, Ohio-based Theo Odiifo, the song begins with the clattering of percussion accompanied with saxophone to deliver the first line of Pidgin that says, the water wey you go drink no go pass you.

After listening to the song, an accomplished music critic, Olu James surmarized his impression this way: “Yes, your own water can never pass you. Nice music. Listened to it again and again. I enjoyed the Afrobeat feel and, most especially, the saxophone riffs.”

Also commenting, veteran TV presenter, Chris Ngwu, said: “I like the tell-a-story-lyric-format of the song. But the background rhythm from the instruments would have added more value had it been more pronounced behind the vocals, and not equaling or overshadowing the vocals.”

The single, Water, can be accessed on all digital platforms including Pandora, Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, Tik Tok, Media Net, YouTube Music as well as YouTube Video.

Deba Uwadiae is also the publisher of the New Americans magazine and author of “Coming to America: Early Life in America and Citizenship.”

