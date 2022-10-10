By Yinka Kolawole

Some members of the organised private sector (OPS) have faulted the recent attack on the Dangote Cement plant at Obajana in Kogi State.

In separate statements made available to Vanguard over the weekend, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) said the action shows poor handling of investment protection issues in the country and called for quick resolution of the imbroglio.

Director General, LCCI, Dr Chinyere Almona stated: “This attack is a reflection of the poor handling of investment protection issues in our country. LCCI believes there are more decent ways to handle regulatory and legislative matters concerning businesses in Nigeria than resorting to violence.

“The invasion of the Dangote Cement Factory by youths that led to the shooting of factory workers is unfortunate, ill-construed, and avoidable. We advocate a win-win situation for businesses and the government. We will therefore call on all parties to exercise caution and be protective of jobs, assets of production, and government revenues from corporate organizations like Dangote Cement Factory.”

In the same vein, National President of NACCIMA, Ide John C. Udeagbala, said: “NACCIMA regrets the recent development by the Kogi State government which has resulted in the hasty sealing of the Dangote Cement Factory at Obajana.

“This action, allegedly stemming principally from tax disputes, we believe, could have surely been resolved on a more conciliatory and amicable note.

“Shutting off the factory does not necessarily help the controversial issue of compliance on taxes remittable to the Kogi State government. Rather, a continual operation of the plant would more likely facilitate a faster resolution of the dispute.”

