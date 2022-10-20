By Efosa Taiwo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been dropped from Manchester United squad to face Chelsea on Saturday after walking out of the pitch before the conclusion of Wednesday’s win over Tottenham.

Ronaldo was named among the substitutes on the bench against Spurs as United secured an impressive 2-0 victory over Antonio Conte’s side thanks to goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes.

Erik Ten Hag, however, decided not to bring the former Real Madrid star on and that seemed to have infuriated the forward as he stormed out of Old Trafford in reaction.

Ten Hag stated after the match that he was going to deal with the situation, and the club has now confirmed that the Portuguese star is out of Saturday’s clash against Chelsea.

A club statement reads, “Cristiano will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”