A Federal High Court sitting in Calabar has declared Bassey Otu as the legitimate governorship candidate for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in Cross River State.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu made the declaration while delivering judgment in a suit in Calabar.

Recall that Otu’s challengers and an APC governorship aspirant in the state, Owan Enoh, had after the primary in May approached the court seeking to disqualify Otu as the APC’s governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections.

In her ruling, Ojukwu said, “That a candidate contesting for a the position of governor must be a Nigerian, meet the stipulated age requirement and have basic qualification according to the constitution.”

She noted the matter of determination of a governorship candidate of a political party is, and still remains the right of a political party.

This dvelopment has laid to rest speculations and political horse trading in the Cross River APC as the party prepares for the 2023 campaigns.

