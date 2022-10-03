Photo: Late Yusuf Abubakar 12, shot dead by his senior brother, Abubakar Abubakar while testing

One Yusuf Abubakar, 12, has been shot dead by his elder brother Abubakar Abubakar, while testing the efficacy of a newly prepared charm against gun shots.

The sad incident occurred on Sunday in Dutse Gogo Town,via Kaiama, in Kaiama local government area of Kwara state.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the two brothers, sons of hunter, were reportedly excited over the newly prepared gun shot protective charm that prevents gun shots from penetrating and killing anyone.

The elder brother who had reportedly fortified his brother with the newly prepared charm, asked his younger brother, Yusuf to stand aloof in order to test the charm.

An eyewitness told journalists that, immediately Abubakar Abubakar fired the shot, the charm failed as it penetrated Yusuf’s body and he died instantly.

The senior brother, Abubakar immediately eloped into the bush to escape the wrath of members of the community and he’s yet to be seen at the time of filing this report.

Contacted, Spokesman of Kwara State police command, Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the sad occurrence.

“Investigation into the matter has commenced as directed by the Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Paul Odama.”He said.

Okasanmi however urged parents and guidances across the state to monitor the activities of their wards in order to avert such tragedy again.

