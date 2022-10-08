.

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Sensational rapper, Blaqbonez has collaborated with celebrated international music producer JAE5 for a new single titled ‘Back In Uni’ in anticipation of his next album.

‘Back In Uni’ is one of the lead singles from Blaqbonez’s upcoming sophomore studio album “Young Preacher”.

The Chocolate City signee reflected on life experiences during his stay at the university as well as his past relationships.

The song also explores his escapades where he was a notorious philanderer who broke the hearts of many ladies.

Blaqbonez’ upcoming project “Young Preacher” follows the success of his debut album, ‘Sex Over Love’ which was released in 2021.

RELATED NEWS