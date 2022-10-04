By Nwafor Sunday

Following the disagreement between the federal government and the Academic Union of the Universities, ASUU, FG on Tuesday said it would present a certificate of registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics, a separate body of academic unions.

This was disclosed in an invitation sent to journalists on Tuesday by the Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Oshundun Olajide.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, will do the presentation at the Hon. Minister Conference Room, Federal Secretariat, Phase 1, Abuja by 2 pm according to the invitation.

Recall that ASUU has been on strike for about seven months now. Some of the lecturers demands are funding of the Revitalisation of Public Universities, Earned Academic Allowances, University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and promotion arrears.

Others are the renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FG Agreement and the inconsistency in Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System.

After series of disagreement with the academic union, FG today stated: “The Honorable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige cordially invites you to the recognition and presentation of Certificate of Registration to the Congress of Nigerian University Academics.

“Your media organisation is invited to cover the event and strictly by invitation.”

