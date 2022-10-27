Aspira Nigeria LTD., manufacturers and distributors of Hygiene/Personal Care, Dental care & Laundry care products in Nigeria, is introducing a more economical alternative for your laundry: Fizz Detergent. The new Fizz detergent is formulated for outstanding laundry results to give consumers superior cleaning and exceptional value for money.

Fizz, as its name suggests, is supercharged with powerful ingredients and specially formulated with active stain-removal properties to ensure fabric care, keeping clothes soft and protected. The product comes in an innovative bright blue coloured pack and has a fresh, soothing fragrance that leaves clothes smelling amazing, giving the consumer an experience like no other when washing.

With a great price point and impressive performance, Fizz sinks its teeth into the toughest stains leaving you with clean, crisp, and colorful clothes.

Mr. Santosh Kumar, the Chief Marketing Officer of Aspira Nigeria said: “We believe that everyone deserves to have a product that effectively cleans clothes without cleaning out the pockets. So we made Fizz detergent; an effective cleansing detergent powder at an affordable price!”

With the new Fizz detergent, Aspira Nigeria reaffirms its mission of creating quality products for Nigerians at an affordable cost.

Aspira Nigeria Ltd. is an affiliate of the Lee Group of Companies, and is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of Hygiene Personal care and laundry care products in Nigeria. Its operations span over a decade with an enduring commitment to quality and a determination to impact consumers’ daily lives through its products.

Aspira Nig. Ltd commenced operations in Nigeria in 2009, and it is the brains behind the local production of over eight leading brands of soaps and detergents, including Viva Plus, Siri Soap, Oracare, Sabil, Chic, Family Care, Baby & Me, Fizz, Manuka, and MP3. Aspira is also the leading manufacturer of petroleum Jelly in Nigeria. You may find out more on its website at www.aspiranigeria.com.

RELATED NEWS