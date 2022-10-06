.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Barring any last-minute change in plans, the Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC will this weekend release the final list of members of the council.

Vanguard learned on Thursday night that the council was still receiving inputs from stakeholders, especially governors of the party.

Presidential Candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who arrived in the country from London on Thursday evening had shortly before he travelled, some days ago, released a 422-member Campaign Council.

The list was met with grumblings and stiff resistance from most state chapters of the party, with the APC in Rivers state alleging that all its nominees to the council were dropped.

However, after a tripartite meeting of the governors, the Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC and the PCC on Wednesday, there were indications that all parties to the dispute might have now harmonized their positions.

Indeed, a member of the PCC who was not authorized to speak to the media said the comprehensive council list would be ready by this weekend in preparation for next week’s planned flag-off of the campaign in Abuja.

“Asiwaju has been receiving briefings from various stakeholders even while in London. Now he is back and barring any last-minute change, the list will be released by this weekend. We are hoping to however inaugurate the council before we flag off the campaign in Abuja. Kindly note that we had already begun our campaigns in some states of the country even before now”, said the source.

