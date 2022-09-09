By Adegboyega Adeleye

World Champion, Oluwatobiloba Ayomide Amusan on Thursday wrapped up her record-breaking year in style as she broke Gail Devers’ 22-year-old meeting record to defend the Diamond League 100mH title in a winning time of 12.29secs.

The Diamond League title adds to the plethora of achievements achieved by the Hurdles queen in 2022 including the World Record, World Championship, Commonwealth and Africa Championship titles.

Tobi Amusan began her historic run on the track last year. On September 9th 2021, she became the first Nigerian to win the Diamond League trophy in 12.42 seconds where she also set an African record.

The phenomeon showed resilience and put up a brilliant spectacle again in Zurich as she convincingly took down Gail Devers’ long standing 22-year-old Meeting Record (MR) of 12.39s by one-tenth of a second, to set a new MR of 12.29 and running against a negative wind of (-0.3m/s) .

She successfully defended her 100m Hurdles Diamond League title for the second consecutive season in style and set a new meeting record of 13.29secs (Amusan’s second ever winning time after her World Record of 12.12s at the World Championships).

Her challengers, Tia Jones of USA came second in 12.40s, Jamaica’s Britany Anderson finished third in 12.42s while Jasmine Camacho-Quinn finished a distant 4th in 12.49s.

Timeline

June 2022

She won gold in the 100m hurdles at the 2022 African Championships in Mauritius, defending her title successfully with a time of 12.57s ( wind-aided). She also competed in the women’s 4×100m and won gold.

July

She emerged as the winner in the 100m hurdles event at World Athletics Continental Tour Gold in Finland.

Amusan ran a season-best time of 12.57s to see off Jamaica’s Britany Anderson (12.59s) on the line.The win in Finland set her on the right track for the historic feat she achieved in Oregon.

From ‘almost’ to ‘most-precious’, the 25-year-old ran a time of 12.12 seconds – shaving almost a tenth of a second off the previous world record – in the semi-finals of the World Championships in Oregon before going on to win gold in the final.

Before the Diamond League final, Tobi Amusan breezed to an easy win in women’s 100m Hurdles at ISTAF Berlin, winning by more than one-tenth over her closest challenger. Amusan clocked 12.45s (-0.3) with Tia Jones🇺🇸 2nd in 12.58s & Megan Tapper🇯🇲 3rd in 12.66s

She said, “I tried as much as possible to stay calm and execute my race and it went down pretty good’

Timeline

2022 Diamond League Season

13 MAY 2022 Ooredoo Doha Meeting, Suhaim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha, Qatar – 2nd

Time- 12.44 +3.8

18 JUN 2022 Meeting de Paris, Stade Charléty, Paris, France- 1st

Time- 12.41 -0.4

By winning the 2022 Diamond League event in Paris, she set an African record by 0.01s with a time of 12.41s.

30th June 2022-

Bauhaus- Gaian, Olympiastadion,

Stockholm, Sweeden- 2nd

Time- 12.50 -0.5

26 AUG 2022 Athletissima, Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne, Switzerland- 2nd

Time- 12.45 1230 -0.9

08 SEP 2022 Weltklasse, Letzigrund, Zürich, Switzerland- 1st(Wins title)

Time- 12.29 -0.3

Oluwatobiloba Ayomide Amusan

World Champion, 2x Diamond League, 3x Commonwealth Games , Olympic Finalist, 2X African Champion..

World Record Holder- 12.12secs.

Potential Olympic Champion..

Legend, Phenomenon, Golden Superstar..

