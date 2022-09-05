By Gabriel Olawale

The Sahara Centre and the Lagos Urban Development Initiative, LUDI have admonished the Lagos State government, estate developers and other critical stakeholders to prioritize community perspectives on plans for recreation, leisure and tourism in their development agenda.

Speaking during the unveiling of a report titled; “Understanding Residents’ Perspectives on Recreation, Leisure, and Tourism: a case study of Lagos Island”, Executive Director of The Sahara Centre, Dr. Adun Okupe said that urban planners need to create cities that are responsive to residents’ needs for work and play.

Adun explained that the pilot report revealed that community engagement needs to be fostered to build trust and strengthen social cohesion in a way that empowers the public to contribute to socially relevant issues, including development of the recreation sector.

She hinted that the finding reveals the need for awareness programs on the value of leisure and recreational activities for personal growth and community development, with benefits including the opportunity to unwind, relax, and re-energize, which can contribute to improved physical and mental health and wellbeing.

Adun disclosed that the project which focuses on Lagos Island as case study sought to understand the attitudes and perspectives of residents, using the themes of recreation, leisure and tourism as avenues from which to explore other urban development themes of security, education and community.

“Given the importance of recreation and leisure activities to social cohesion and their contributions to sustainable development, this project provides insights into strategies for building sustainable communities in Lagos and other cities in Africa.

“Lagos Island was selected as a result of its unique attributes as an area of socio-cultural and commercial importance; its Afro-Brazilian heritage and historical value as an early Yoruba settlers’ enclave and central business district. It is a residential location, a transport hub, and is set to be the cultural centre of Lagos according to proposed plans by the government.

“The Lagos Island Project, with its focus on people, contributes to a richer understanding of the social dimension of sustainability, which underpins the activities that contribute to the environmental and economic dimensions of sustainability.

“Most importantly, the project captures residents’ perspectives on their communities, and their ideas on how these communities can be transformed sustainably. The report concludes with insights that can provide sources of reflection for designers, architects, urban planners, real estate developers and policy makers.

“The study revealed that residents considered leisure time as important and engaged in various activities in their community, although safety and security concerns have hampered these activities. Understandably, residents shared concerns about gentriﬁcation, its form and the impact it will have on their communities.

“Urban development plans and gentriﬁcation projects have been criticized for eroding diversity and vibrancy, displacing residents unable to meet rising rents or living costs and discounting the value of existing recreational activities.

“New developments markedly lack consideration for leisure activities for current or future residents. For example, residents listed some attractions that, whilst located in close proximity, were inaccessible to them. Residents are open to tourists and tourism development activities that are inclusive and provide sources of livelihood for them.”

On her part, Executive Director of Lagos Urban Development Initiative, Mrs. Olamide Udoma-Ejorh said that addressing residents’ concerns about infrastructural provision, safety and security, public spaces and leisure spaces can drive urban consumption, lead to responsible gentriﬁcation and contribute to more sustainable livelihoods for Lagos Island residents.

“Cities with well-defined leisure activities and spaces are more innovative and productive and attract visitors who can contribute to sustainable livelihoods for residents. There is evidence that more aesthetically-designed cities attract high wage workers and contribute to the local economy.”

She suggested that older buildings can be renovated, rather than demolished as in the case of the Makanjuola House, “the creative industries and their spaces are pivotal in the creation of a vibrant leisure economy and cohesive communities.

“However, they require both private and public sector investment to be able to contribute to the attractiveness of Lagos Island for residents and for visitors.”

