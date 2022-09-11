By Emma Una, Calabar

THE Minister of State for Power, Prince Goddy Jedy Agba on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari, at the weekend commissioned projects sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund ,TETF, as part of government’s intervention programme at the Federal College of Education Obudu, Cross River State.

The projects commissioned include; the Science Complex, a 2015-2018 Merged, intervention project and the Arts and Social Sciences Block, also a 2015-2018 ,Merged, intervention project.

Speaking at the event, the Minister thanked everyone involved in the conception and funding for the projects including TETFund and the College management for channeling the funds released by the federal government to good use which led to the timely completion of the projects

“I will convey my satisfaction with the work done here to Mr. President and plead for more funds to be released since such funds are being adequately utilised”.

Prince Agba urged the College Management, staff and students to put to good use the projects being commissioned to enhance effective learning in the college.

In his address the Provost of the school, Dr. Richard Ugbaha Utubaku expressed gratitude to the President and TETFund for responding to the plight of the students and the college community by providing a comfortable and serene environment to enable learning take place actively.

He appealed for more intervention projects and listed out the areas that need further intervention and pleased with the federal government and TETFund for further assistance.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Architect Sonny Echono who was represented by the Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, Arc. Babatunde Olajide expressed satisfaction on the quality of work done at the college and assured the Provost that more projects will be channeled into the institution to achieve the required standard for learning.

Dr Godwin Amanke, the Commissioner for Education Cross River State who stood in for the Governor of Cross River State, Sen. . Ben Ayade thanked TETFund for their numerous intervention projects executed in the state owned tertiary institutions including the University of Cross River State ,UNICROSS, College of Education Akamkpa, the Institute of Management Technology ,IMT, Ugep amongst others.

The Chairman of Obudu Local Govt Area, Mr Boniface Eraye Ewhe in his own remarks, pleaded with the Minister to relate to Mr. President on the state of the deplorable roads in the college, noting that, a very good road network and landscape will add beauty to the excellent infrastructure within the college.

