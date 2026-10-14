Senate urges emergency repairs on Anambra-Rivers highway

Senate

….Tasks Umahi to prioritise abandoned projects, rejects move to halt new road construction

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has urged the Federal Government, the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) to undertake emergency repairs on failed sections of the Onitsha–Iyiowa–Odekpe–Atani–Ogwuikpele–Ndoni Federal Highway linking Anambra and Rivers states.

The Senate also called on the Federal Ministry of Works to commence the immediate rehabilitation and reconstruction of the highway through a special intervention programme or other appropriate funding arrangements, citing its strategic importance as a link between the South-East and South-South geopolitical zones.

The resolutions followed a motion sponsored by Senator Tony Nwoye (NDC, Anambra North), titled, “Urgent Need for the Rehabilitation of the Onitsha–Iyiowa–Odekpe–Atani–Ogwuikpele–Ndoni Federal Highway, Ogbaru Local Government Area, Anambra State,” during Wednesday’s plenary.

The lawmakers also urged the Federal Government to prioritise the completion of abandoned and long-delayed road projects before embarking on new ones.

However, a proposal by Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) seeking to prevent the Minister of Works, David Umahi, from starting new road projects until existing ones were completed was not adopted.

Instead, the Senate adopted a recommendation by former Senate President Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North), urging the minister to give priority to older and abandoned projects.

Presenting the motion, Nwoye said the highway was a strategic federal road linking the South-East and South-South regions. He noted that parts of the road were constructed in the late 1980s but had suffered decades of neglect without major rehabilitation.

He said prolonged abandonment, ageing infrastructure, increasing traffic and inadequate routine maintenance had left the road in a deplorable condition, characterised by extensive pavement failures, deep potholes and severe erosion.

According to him, the condition of the highway poses serious risks to the lives and property of commuters and other road users.

Nwoye said the deterioration had significantly increased travel time, with a journey of about 70 kilometres from Onitsha through Ogbaru to Ndoni, which ordinarily takes approximately one hour, now taking nearly two hours.

He added that the delay had increased transportation costs, reduced productive working hours and disrupted commercial activities.

The senator further observed that failed sections of the road frequently caused vehicle breakdowns, leaving motorists stranded for extended periods and exposing commuters to accidents and security risks.

He said the highway served an important economic corridor, particularly because of oil and gas exploration and production activities in the Ogbaru oil belt, which contribute to the national economy.

Nwoye warned that continued neglect of the road could further undermine interstate commerce, agricultural value chains, regional integration and investment, while increasing the hardship faced by residents of Anambra and Rivers states.

As part of its resolutions, the Senate mandated its Committee on Works to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the highway, engage relevant stakeholders and report back within four weeks with recommendations.

It also mandated the Senate Committees on Works and Appropriations to ensure adequate budgetary provision for the comprehensive rehabilitation and reconstruction of the highway.

The Senate further called for urgent intervention to address flooding and erosion threatening communities across the South-East, highlighting the need for relevant authorities, including the SEDC, to respond to the region’s infrastructure and environmental challenges.