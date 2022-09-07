Nigerian woman, Nweke Ifeoma with her baby

By Biodun Busari

A Nigerian woman, Nweke Ifeoma gave birth to a baby on the plane during her flight from Istanbul, Turkey to Manchester, the United Kingdom on Monday.

According to Turkish-run news agency, Anadolu Agency said on Tuesday that the flight was diverted to Vienna International Airport, where paramedics were waiting for the woman and her new baby.

Other reports from the UK said Ifeoma went into labour while on the flight but delivered of a baby girl on Monday.

Medical doctor’s help

The cabin crew tried to take the Nigerian woman to a more secluded part of the aircraft and asked over the loudspeaker if there was a doctor on board.

Fortunately, a doctor appeared and showed an interest to help the air hosts and hostesses in delivering the baby when the plane is at 33,000ft.

Air steward Hakan Dogan later spoke to the Turkish media and said that he and his colleagues tended to the passenger “in line with the training we received in first aid classes.”

Turkish Airlines confirmed the incident in a statement, and a spokeswoman said: “Cabin crew members are trained for these types of situations.”

Generally, women are not allowed to travel by air after 36 weeks of pregnancy for domestic travel, and after 28 to 35 weeks for international travel depending on the airline, according to the University of Rochester Medical Centre.

