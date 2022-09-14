Police Service Commision chairman- Alhaji Musiliu Smith

Former Inspector General of Police of Nigeria (IGP) Musiliu Smith has resigned as the Chairman Police Service Commission (PSC).

PSC spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani confirmed his resignation to The Nation.

Ani said Smith’s resignation was on health grounds and President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted it.

Ani said: “Yes he resigned on his own on medical grounds and the President has accepted his resignation.’’

His resignation came amid the long disagreement between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force on recruitment exercises.

Ani noted that the Commission was yet to issue an official statement on Smith’s resignation.

Smith, whose tenure is scheduled to end on July 2023, served the Commission for over four years.

He was appointed as IGP in May 1999 and retired in March 2002 following a police strike.

Ani said an official statement on his resignation will be issued on Thursday.

