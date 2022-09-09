By Benjamin Njoku

Mercy Johnson-Okojie has always proved that she’s a drama queen any day and her exceptional role in a new comic movie, ‘Passport’ says it all.

The Kogi state-born mother of four returns to the trenches , delivering a stellar performance that will rattle movie buffs as she pitches tent with two rugged actors, Jim Iyke and Zubby Michael to do justice to the storyline of the movie.

As a street girl, MJ strives to rub shoulders with her male counterparts, vying for the chairmanship of a motor park , where Zubby Michael is the king of the jungle. In between, Jim Iyke becomes their victim by circumstances. But the drama queen must have her way either by crook or omission.

The movie, shot in Lagos, centres around a rich brat(Jim Iyke) who’s forced to work together with a ‘ghetto’ girl (Mercy Johnson) to recover his stolen passport or miss a live-changing interview back in the United Kingdom.

‘Passport’ which premiered amid resounding ovation last Sunday at IMAX cinema on Lagos island remains one of its kind.

Screaming, cheering and excitement rented the air throughout the duration of the premiere.

Directed by Dimeji Ajibola and produced by Vincent Okonkwo, Passport is definitely another laughter therapy that will sit well with the movie goers.

The movie also stars Adedimeji Lateef, Lina Idoko, Emem Ufot, NasBoi Nasiru, Jide Kosoko, Caroline Igben, Emeka Nwagbaraocha among others.

Okonkwo, whose other two projects including ‘PONZI’ was a box office success said “Passport” hitches on perseverance, and explores ghetto lifestyle through the medium of the tube. The movie hits the cinemas nationwide and in Accra, Ghana from yesterday.

“Passport is about the biggest project we have done so far. The movie hitches on perseverance, and explores ghetto lifestyle through the medium of the tube,” he stressed.

