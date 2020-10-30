RMD, Mercy Johnson, Bimbo Akintola, Femi Jacobs, others for “The New Normal”

Kindly Share This Story:

All is set for a new kind of cinema experience this November as Sourmash Stories has released the trailer and also announced that the highly anticipated movie, “The New Normal” would hit the cinemas nationwide on the 20th of November 2020. Watch the official trailer below.

In this unprecedented dramedy, revered filmmaker Teniola Olatoni brings together eclectic, legendary and famous stars such as Richard Mofe-Damijo, Bimbo Akintola, Mercy Johnson, Kehinde Bankole, Yemi Blaq, Femi Jacobs, Meg Otanwa, BrodaShaggi, Kenneth Okoli, Adunni Ade, Bikiya Graham-Douglas amongst others.

The trailer was just released Friday afternoon on the movie’s official social pages (@sourmashstories) and other channels as part of effort towards building anticipation for the cinema release on the 20th of November.

The New Normal revolves around the lives of four couples and a single friend as they navigate individual and collective issues of discrimination, misogyny, addiction, mental health, infertility and nepotism while trying their best to keep up appearances and escape society’s suffocating boots with their often hilarious and always surprising results; thus finding their way to a whole New Normal.

The director, Teniola Olatoni has hinted that viewers should prepare for an unforgettable experience across the theatres when the ‘The New Normal’ is finally released.

Although it is yet to be released, The New Normal has already bagged some international awards including the Best International Narrative at the annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF) Jury Awards, and the award for Best African Female Filmmaker at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF). In addition to the awards, The New Normal has been invited to screen at other global film festivals as it continues to receive worldwide attention and critical acclaim.

