By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has appealed to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, faithful to bury the hatchet and work together for the success of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Emmanuel expressed gratitude to the leadership and members of the PDP, for finding him worthy to be appointed as Chairman of the Atiku Abubakar’s Campaign Council.

He spoke while fielding questions from newsmen at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, shortly after his arrival from Abuja on Friday.

He explained that success in the task ahead of the forthcoming polls in the country requires a collaborative effort and therefore, appealed to party faithful at all levels to work together towards victory of the party .

The Governor who acknowledged that frictions have occurred in the party in time past, stressed that it was time for members to let go of the past and to be in harmony.

His words: “Let me thank all our party members across the country for this confidence they have in me. I also want to say that no one person can do it alone. It involves everybody in all the units, all the wards and all chapters of our party to come together for the party to move forward.

“I want to use this platform to make an appeal that if we had made mistakes in the past we cannot wind back the clock, we cannot recall what had passed yesterday. But we can move forward in the spirit of oneness, unity, prosperity and progress for our party”

Governor Emmanuel expressed determination to work for the victory of the party, as well as the hope that Nigerians would vote accordingly while God gives the victory.

On his new responsibility as chairman of Atiku’s Campaign Council, Emmanuel simply responded, “The issue of the Campaign Council is a very simple matter; our own duty is to do the campaign and Nigerians to vote for us and then God will give the victory”.

RELATED NEWS