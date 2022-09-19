By Adegboyega Adeleye

Yul Edochie attended his first wife, May’s birthday party over the weekend as he embraced her at the birthday party organized in her honour.

As he eulogized his wife, someone from the audience screamed ”What God has joined together.” and the Nollywood actor replied almost immediately ”Let no man put asunder.”

The actor has come under immense criticisms and backlash on social media since he got married to a second wife.

Recall that on Friday, Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy celebrated his estranged wife, May, on her birthday on their Instagram pages.

Yul wrote, “Happy birthday to my wife, my CEO Extraordinaire, QUEEN MAY YUL-EDOCHIE @mayyuledochie I wish you many more beautiful and successful years. May God continue to guide you, protect you and bless you beyond your imagination. Love you forever,” .

The second wife Judy also wished the birthday celebrant God’s love and protection.

“Happy beautiful birthday Queen @mayyuledochie. I pray for God’s love and protection. Wishing you everything good in life. Enjoy your day,” she wrote.

May has never hidden her disapproval over the decision of her husband to take a new wife.

She also celebrated her birthday and shared some pictures of herself on her Instagram page with the caption,

“Dear Lord, I’m most grateful for an additional year along with your extravagant grace, mercy, and blessings upon my life.

“You even made me a queen. I say a very big thank you, Lord.”

Recall a few days after Edochie revealed that he had gotten married to a new wife, May expressed her displeasure over his move.

“My phones are buzzing once again due to the OLD video trending online today. My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people,” she wrote on IG at that time.

